Two ideas of free speech duel at America’s Supreme Court
Summary
- Does meddling with social-media companies violate the First Amendment?
Back when X was still Twitter, Ron DeSantis, Florida’s governor, was no fan of the social-media company. In May 2021 he heralded his signing of Senate Bill 7072 as a strike against censorship. Residents of Cuba and Venezuela may be victimised by “tyrannical behaviour", he said, but Floridians will now be “guaranteed protection against the Silicon Valley elites". By “taking back the virtual public square", the state’s lieutenant-governor, Jeanette Nuñez, added, the law will rescue discourse from a “radical leftist narrative".