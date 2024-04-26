Two ideas of free speech duel at America’s Supreme Court

These and other rulings suggest that the First Amendment protects both individuals and businesses from being compelled to communicate ideas with which they disagree. But Florida and Texas say that the likes of Facebook and YouTube are neither publishers nor private citizens but “common carriers" and can be made subject to neutral rules of content moderation. By doing business with all comers, the platforms “can be required to open [their] doors on equal terms to all"—a duty that may be heightened by what the states characterise as “monopoly power in their respective markets".