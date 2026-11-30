(Bloomberg) -- Two people were killed in clashes in central Bangladesh on Sunday, deepening political tension ahead of ousted leader Sheikh Hasina’s pledged return from exile on Dec. 16.

“I have heard that two people have lost their lives,” Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed told reporters in Dhaka.

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The violence occurred near the Padma Bridge between supporters of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and backers of Hasina, according to the local media. At least a dozen motorbikes were set on fire.

Ahmed said a group tried to set up a barricade on the bridge after dawn prayers, and clashes followed. Border Guard Bangladesh and other security forces were deployed to calm the area, he said.

Overall law and order is normal, and the public has no reason to panic, Ahmed said. He described tighter security in the capital and elsewhere as routine, and said the government has no plan to deploy the army over a so-called lockdown announced by Hasina’s banned Awami League party.

Elsewhere on Sunday, thousands of Hasina supporters rallied in Gopalganj, her stronghold, demanding her safe return from India. They blocked a highway as paramilitary border guards looked on. In Madaripur district, supporters also blocked a major highway, and the region remained cut off from Dhaka and southern Bangladesh. These areas are linked by the country’s largest bridge over the Padma River.

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Hasina has said she will return on Dec. 16 “at any cost,” even under threat of death. She fled to India after a student-led uprising ended her 15-year rule in August 2024. In November 2025, a special tribunal sentenced her to death in absentia for crimes against humanity linked to the crackdown on the student-led uprising.

Rahman’s government has asked India to extradite her, and India hasn’t responded. In recent weeks, crude bomb blasts and vehicle arson by Awami League supporters have been reported in Dhaka and elsewhere.

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