Two men persecuted in Xi’s China tried to escape. Only one succeeded.
An activist blogger and a disbarred lawyer joined growing numbers of Chinese citizens looking to flee the country. “Leaving China and not living in fear was my only choice.”
Just minutes into a clandestine dash across China’s southern border, Lu Yuyu found himself struggling for breath. He was trekking through damp farmland to skirt a checkpoint, but the mud coated his legs and slowed him down. His chest felt as if it might burst, so he hunched over to rest.