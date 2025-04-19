‘Disputes are minor’: Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray to come together? Cousins hint at burying the hatchet

Maharashtra may be poised to witness a mega reunion as the Thackeray family, which broke away from each other amid a political split in 2005, may finally push their differences aside and come together in a mega reunion.

Cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have both separately expressed desires to work together again, amid an alleged threat to Marathi identity and culture.

Speaking at different occasions over the recent days, Uddhav Thackeray, the chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), and Raj Thackeray, the head of MNS, have revealed a common intention – protecting Maharashtra, even if it means saying goodbye to political rivalries.

In a recent podcast with actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, Raj Thackeray addressed the chatter regarding the reunion with his estranged cousin. He said that Maharashtra is bigger than the fight between him and Uddhav.

“The disputes and fights between Uddhav and me are minor -- Maharashtra is much bigger than all that. These differences are proving costly for the existence of Maharashtra and the Marathi people. Coming together is not difficult, it's a matter of will. It's not just about my desire or selfishness. We need to look at the bigger picture. All Marathi people across political parties should unite and form a single party,” Raj Thackeray said, according to a report by NDTV.

He further said Maharashtra will speak up if its people wanted them together again.

“I don't let my ego get in the way of such matters.”

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray had a conditional approach to a possible reconciliation with Raj Thackeray.

“I'm ready to put aside petty disputes. I appeal to all Marathi people to unite in the interest of Maharashtra. But there is a condition -- when we pointed out in Parliament that industries were being shifted to Gujarat, if we had united then, we could have formed a government that worked for Maharashtra. We cannot keep switching sides -- supporting them one day, opposing them the next, and then compromising again,” he said in a recent event organised by the Bhartiya Kamgar Sena.

He stressed that he will not invite or welcome people who act against Maharashtra and its interests.

“Let this be clear first, and then let us work together for Maharashtra.”

Thackeray cousins slam Hindi policy in Maharashtra The possibility of a reunion between Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray further strengthens amid their similar remarks over the Maharashtra government's move to make Hindi a mandatory third language for students in classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English-medium schools.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray slammed the move, adding his party will oppose the decision vehemently and ensure that it is not implemented.

“I want to make it clear that MNS will not tolerate this decision. We will not allow the central government's current efforts to 'Hindi-fy' everything, to succeed in this state,” Raj Thackeray said in a post on X.

“Hindi is not a national language. It is a state language like other languages in the country. Why should it be taught in Maharashtra from the very beginning? Whatever your trilingual formula is, limit it to government affairs, do not bring it to education,” he said.

Uddhav Thackeray echoed his comments.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader on Saturday asserted that his party will not allow making Hindi compulsory in Maharashtra.