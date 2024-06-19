Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start campaigning for the upcoming Assembly elections in Maharashtra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thackeray even said that he wants the Union government to fall and elections to be held so that they can form INDIA alliance government.

Addressing the party workers in Mumbai on the occasion of 58th Foundation Day of the Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “Today, I welcomed not only our winning MPs but also those who did not win. I want the government to fall and elections to be held so that we can form INDIA alliance govt...I challenge Modi ji openly to start campaigning for Assembly elections from today itself...I challenge PM Modi to go to Andhra Pradesh and say that whatever Chandrababu Naidu has said in his manifesto he will fulfil it."

Uddhav asserted he will never go with those who tried to 'finish off' his party and paid to speculation about a possible reconciliation with the BJP post the Lok Sabha polls. "We will never go with those who tried to finish off the Shiv Sena," Thackeray declared.

Apart from this, Uddhav even said that no poll should be held for 11 seats of the Legislative Council, where MLAs will be voting, till the Supreme Court rules on disqualification pleas related to some members of the lower house.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief accused the BJP of abandoning Hindutva and asked whether the national party's alliance with regional outfits TDP and the JDU was organic.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Ramdas Kadam sought CM Eknath Shinde to tell BJP that their party want 100 seats in Assembly elections. Kadam said, as ANI quoted, "I request CM Eknath Shinde that he should tell BJP that we want 100 seats in Assembly elections and we will certainly win on 90 seats." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the foundation day, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that Shiv Sena UBT has won only on Congress' vote bank and are not following the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray.

"We have to strengthen Mahayuti in Maharashtra for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. I assure you all that we will win more seats in upcoming elections," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With agency inputs.

