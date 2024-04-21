Uddhav Thackeray claims Fadnavis promised to groom Aaditya for Maharashtra CM post; BJP says ‘he is hallucinating’
Uddhav Thackeray claimed Devendra Fadnavis had promised him in 2019 to groom his son Aaditya for Maharashtra CM post.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has claimed the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had told him in 2019 that he would groom his son Aaditya Thackeray as the next CM of Maharashtra as part of the power-sharing agreement between the Shiv Sena (undivided) and BJP.