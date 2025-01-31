Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA plotted to frame Devendra Fadnavis? Probe on

The Maharashtra government has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate an alleged conspiracy by the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime to file false criminal cases against prominent leaders Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde.

The SIT will be led by Satyanarayan Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) for Mumbai, as outlined in a Government Resolution issued by the state Home department.

This decision follows claims made by BJP's Pravin Darekar during the winter session of the Maharashtra Legislative Council in December 2024, where he alleged that there was a systematic effort to frame Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Pravin Darekar also asserted that he possessed evidence, including audio recordings, supporting his allegations. The formation of the SIT aims to thoroughly investigate these claims and ensure accountability.

The four-member SIT comprises experienced officers, including Rajiv Jain from the State Reserve Police Force and Navnath Dhavle from Mumbai Police, with a mandate to complete their investigation within 30 days.

Devendra Fadnavis, who recently returned as Chief Minister after leading the Mahayuti coalition to victory in the November elections, served as Leader of Opposition during the MVA's tenure from November 2019 to June 2022. Eknath Shinde, now Deputy Chief Minister, was previously part of the Uddhav Thackeray-led cabinet before rebelling and aligning with the BJP.

What did Pravin Darekar Allege Against Thackeray-led MVA? Citing sting operation footage aired by several TV channels, Darekar had said, “The footage shows a deputy police commissioner pressurising a citizen to give false statements to implicate the then leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis,” Darekar said.

The BJP leader also referred to another video where assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Sardar Patil was seen speaking to someone regarding reopening an old case. “ACP Patil clearly states that the real targets of the case are Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde, the then urban development minister,” Hindustan Times quoted Darekar.

