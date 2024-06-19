Defiant Uddhav Thackeray rules out BJP tie-up, throws down gauntlet to PM Modi for Maharashtra Assembly Polls
Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray asserted during the party's foundation day that he will not align with those who tried to finish off Shiv Sen. This puts an end to speculations of an alliance with BJP before Maharashtra Assembly Elections.
Shiv Sena Foundation day celebration: Uddhav Thackeray, on Wednesday took a defiant stance against BJP, Shinde Sena during Shiv Sena's 58th foundation day celebrations in Shanmukhanand Hall in Sion on Wednesday.