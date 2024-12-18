‘Mask has fallen’: Mamata, Uddhav Thackeray slam Amit Shah over Ambedkar remark; Kharge demands resignation - 10 points

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday claimed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar show BJP's "arrogance" and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi take action against him.

Thackeray accused the BJP of insulting Maharashtra's icons, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr. Ambedkar. He claimed Amit Shah wouldn’t have criticized Dr. Ambedkar without BJP and RSS support.

In a similar note, Bengal CM said, “what else can you expect from a party that has internalised HATE and BIGOTRY?”

Here are the 10 things the opposition said: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray says, "The manner in which Amit Shah spoke in the Parliament yesterday, he displayed insolence. He said that taking Ambedkar's name has become fashion and that had they taken God's name as much they would have been in heaven. Who are you? Ambedkar ji is a personality not bound by any side..."

“The manner in which BJP is insulting someone who gave us the Constitution is not acceptable to us. Will BJP and RSS take action against Amit Shah? Or did they tell Amit to say this?...Is this acceptable to other parties that have extended support to Amit Shah, be it Chandrababu Naidu or Nitish Kumar or Ajit Pawar? Will Ramdas Athawale continue to be in their cabinet even after this?...”

He further says, “...Will PM take action against him or did the PM tell him to say that? RSS should make it clear if this was Amit Shah's personal view or they told him to say that...”

Meanwhile Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet, The mask has fallen! As Parliament reflects on 75 glorious years of the Constitution, HM Amit Shah chose to TARNISH this occasion with DEROGATORY remarks against Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, that too in the temple of Democracy.

“This is a display of BJP’s CASTEIST and ANTI-DALIT mindset. If this is how they behave after being reduced to 240 seats, imagine the damage they would’ve inflicted if their dream of 400 seats had been realised. They’d have rewritten history to entirely erase Dr. Ambedkar’s contributions.”

HM Amit Shah’s remarks are an insult to the millions who look up to Babasaheb for guidance and inspiration. But what else can you expect from a party that has internalised HATE and BIGOTRY? Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar is the Father of the Constitution, this outrageous remark is not only an outright attack on him but all members of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, which symbolised India’s unity in diversity with members from all castes, creeds, ethnicities, and religions, she added

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien on Wednesday submitted a privilege notice against Home Minister Amit Shah over his remarks on B R Ambedkar, a source said.

Meanwhile, demanding Shah's resignation, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge “He has insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Constitution. His ideology of Manusmriti and RSS makes it clear that he does not want to respect Baba Saheb Ambedkar's Constitution. We condemn this and we demand his resignation. All the parties demand his resignation. He should apologise to the country...If he keeps talking like this, the entire country will be under fire because people will not tolerate Babasaheb Ambedkar's insult. He should resign from his position”

The opposition Congress on Tuesday alleged that Shah's remarks in the Rajya Sabha during a debate on the Constitution show the BJP and the RSS leaders have a "lot of hatred" for Ambedkar and demanded an apology from him. Congress general secretary-in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh had shared a video snippet on X from Shah's speech in the Upper House.