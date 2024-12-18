‘Mask has fallen’: Mamata, Uddhav Thackeray slam Amit Shah over Ambedkar remark; Kharge demands resignation - 10 points

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday claimed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar show BJP's "arrogance" and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi take action against him.
Thackeray accused the BJP of insulting Maharashtra's icons, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr. Ambedkar. He claimed Amit Shah wouldn’t have criticized Dr. Ambedkar without BJP and RSS support.
In a similar note, Bengal CM said, “what else can you expect from a party that has internalised HATE and BIGOTRY?”
The opposition Congress on Tuesday alleged that Shah's remarks in the Rajya Sabha during a debate on the Constitution show the BJP and the RSS leaders have a "lot of hatred" for Ambedkar and demanded an apology from him. Congress general secretary-in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh had shared a video snippet on X from Shah's speech in the Upper House.