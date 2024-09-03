UK ban on some weapons to Israel signals diplomatic shift
Max Colchester , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 03 Sep 2024, 08:33 PM IST
Summary
- The decision shows how even staunch Western allies are looking for ways to press Israel to end the war in Gaza without depriving the country of the weapons it needs to defend itself.
LONDON—The U.K.’s decision to bar the export of some weapons to Israel shows how even staunch Western allies are looking for ways to press Israel to end the war in Gaza without depriving the country of the weapons it needs to defend itself.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less