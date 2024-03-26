U.K. court delays decision on Julian Assange’s extradition to U.S.
SummaryThe ruling gives U.S. prosecutors three weeks to offer guarantees that the WikiLeaks founder won’t be subject to prejudice at trial.
LONDON—British judges ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can’t immediately be extradited to the U.S. to face spying charges, opening the way for months of further legal wrangling over the fate of the former hacker.
