U.K. court delays decision on Julian Assange’s extradition to U.S.

Judges in the High Court on Tuesday sided with Assange’s lawyers, saying he had “a real prospect of success" on several of his grounds to appeal. The court said the U.S. now has three weeks to give further assurances that Assange won’t be subject to prejudice at trial, that the Australian will be granted the same free-speech protections as a U.S. citizen and that the death penalty won’t be imposed. The court will decide on May 20 if the assurances are satisfactory and make a final decision on whether Assange can appeal extradition.