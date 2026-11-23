(Bloomberg) -- The British government will seek to persuade business leaders to support greater public control of water and energy utilities, arguing that the approach would improve services and lower costs without requiring wholesale nationalization.

Louise Haigh, Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s First Secretary of State, will deliver the message at the annual conference of the CBI, a leading UK business lobbying group, on Monday.

“Public control is not anti-business - it’s about getting the foundations right, so that private enterprise can do what it does best,” Haigh will say, according to excerpts of her speech released ahead of time by the Cabinet Office.

Haigh is expected to argue that the current system has left businesses facing high energy prices, delays in connecting to the electricity grid and unreliable services that hinder economic growth. She will also contend that leaving essential services such as water and energy largely to the market has created effective monopolies with little genuine competition.

Her speech is also intended to reassure businesses that greater public control doesn’t necessarily mean wholesale nationalization. Before taking office in July, Burnham promised to bring the water industry into public ownership but has since focused on expanding government control of utilities.

Haigh will also use the speech to criticize previous generations of politicians for “ducking difficult decisions” and “outsourcing responsibility to a sprawling web of regulators and arms-length bodies.”

She is also expected to outline plans for greater government support to help British companies invest and grow, along with a new partnership with private investors based on clear rules and expectations and a fair return on investment.

Political rivals, meanwhile, will use their appearances before business leaders to criticize Burnham’s efforts to forge closer ties with the European Union.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch will argue that the 0.4% boost to gross domestic product promised by Burnham’s new trade agreement with the EU isn’t enough to justify closer alignment with European rules, according to excerpts of her speech released ahead of the conference.

“The question has always been: is it worth locking yourself into one market if it locks you out of another?” Badenoch will say. “You have to weigh the benefits up against the cost. Of course, Europe will always remain an important market, but it is not the market of the future.”

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage will focus on the prospect of reversing Brexit. Farage will argue that closer ties with the EU would benefit big businesses at the expense of smaller firms, which have fewer resources to deal with additional regulations, according to an advance copy of his remarks.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said Sunday on the BBC that “all the options will be on the table,” including potentially rejoining the bloc, in Burnham’s upcoming talks with Brussels.

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