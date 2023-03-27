UK PM Sunak to unveil measures to crack down on anti-social behaviour

UK PM Sunak to unveil measures to crack down on anti-social behaviour1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 03:18 AM IST
LONDON : British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will unveil new measures on Monday to crack down on antisocial behaviour by focusing on policing in several areas of England and Wales, as he works to win over voters in the run-up to an election expected next year.
