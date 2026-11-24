(Bloomberg) -- A long-awaited government review into the soaring cost of the welfare payments received by disabled Britons will recommend overhauling the system, without proposing immediate spending cuts.

The minister leading it said on Tuesday he would urge “fundamental overhaul” of the assessment process through which people become eligible for Personal Independence Payments, or PIPs, and would suggest some cash payments should be replaced with access to services.

In the year ending 2020, PIPs cost the government about £15 billion ($19.5 billion), in current prices. The Office for Budget Responsibility projects that figure will rise to more than £41 billion by the end of 2031, with factors driving the increased claims including greater reporting of mental health conditions.

Disability Minister Stephen Timms’ review was commissioned in the wake of the Keir Starmer government’s disastrous welfare rebellion last year, when swathes of backbench MPs rejected the prime minister’s plan to cut the benefit and catalyzed his resignation. Timms’ remit didn’t stipulate cost-cutting reforms, instead focusing on questions such as eligibility and assessment criteria.

“It’s a very highly valued benefit, but the current assessment is not fit for purpose,” he told MPs in the Commons on Monday. He added: “In addition to a cash benefit — and PIP, we’re recommending, should remain a cash-first benefit — there may well be services that would be helpful to people as part of their PIP award.”

He cited the example of the motability program — which allows PIP claimants with a mobility issues to exchange cash for access to a car — as a model that could be expanded to other services required by those with less severe health conditions.

Official figures in September showed 4.09 million in England and Wales are eligible for PIP, around double the number of claimants in 2019. The benefit consists of a cash payment to help people who are disabled or suffering from long-term health conditions with their additional costs, and eligibility is not linked to whether a person is employed or earning. The benefit can be worth as much as £10,000 per year for someone receiving the highest rates of assistance.

Timms wrote in The Times newspaper that his review would recommend that people living with the most severe disabilities, or receiving end of life care, should have their applications for financial support fast-tracked through a less burdensome assessment process.

Where claimants are assessed as not having additional costs or care needs due to their health condition, Timms said, the government should be offering them services and support rather than cash. He is expected to also suggest the assessment is linked more closely to the actual costs claimants incur as a result of their disability.

“Where claimants do not have additional costs or care needs, we should be signposting them to services and support,” Timms wrote.

The Timms review follows quickly on the heels of another by Alan Milburn, which was focused on reducing the number of young people on welfare.

The reforms proposed by Milburn included replacing the health element of universal credit and PIP with a so-called youth allowance for 16- to 24-year-olds. Milburn said his recommendations would involve more investment in the short term, but would produce welfare savings within this Parliament.

A white paper setting out the government’s own next steps on welfare reform is expected early next year.

--With assistance from Andrew Atkinson.

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