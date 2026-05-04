UK Set to Enter Talks to Join EU’s €90 Billion Ukraine Loan Plan

The UK is set to enter talks to join the European Union’s €90 billion Ukraine loan plan, underlining what the British government describes as “growing defense ties” between London and Brussels.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will on Monday tell the European Political Community summit, which is being held in Armenia’s capital Yerevan, that the UK wants to join forces with the EU to support Ukraine in pushing back Russia’s front line and regaining sovereign territory.

“When the UK and the European Union work together, we all reap the benefits — and in these volatile times we need to go further and faster on defense to keep people safe,” Starmer is cited as saying in a statement. His visit to Armenia will be the first by a British prime minister since Margaret Thatcher in 1990.

Participation in the loan will not only help Ukraine but also drive “opportunities for British industry to play its full part,” Starmer said. “I will always act in our national interest: protecting our security, supporting our allies, and delivering jobs and stability at home.”

The EU finally gave approval for disbursement of the €90 billion loan last month after Hungary lifted its veto, bringing an end to years of outgoing Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s obstructionism over aid to war-torn Ukraine.

The UK and EU are advancing discussions to let Ukraine buy British weapons with the bloc’s loan, Bloomberg reported earlier last month.

In Yerevan on Monday, Starmer will also discuss the situation in the Middle East and how countries can best contribute to the security of the Strait of Hormuz to stop rising bills, bring economic stability and ensure the ongoing US-Iran conflict does not inflame domestic tensions.

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