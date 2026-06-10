UK Treasury Resists Defense Spending Push in 11th-Hour Talks

(Bloomberg) -- The UK Treasury continues to resist a push to speed up an increase in defense spending, just days out from unveiling the country’s long-delayed military investment plan.

Ministers are in late discussions on whether to put a firm timeline on a stated ambition to ramp up defense spending to 3% of economic output when the government publishes its 10-year plan as soon as this week, according to people familiar with the matter. Britain has pledged to reach that goal during the next Parliament — due to run from 2029 to 2034 — but military chiefs and Defence Secretary John Healey are pushing to set a firm 2030 deadline.

The Treasury, 10 Downing Street and the Ministry of Defence are also locked in negotiations to finalize additional spending to be detailed in the plan, which has been delayed since late last year over a £28 billion ($37 billion) funding shortfall. The government had discussed plugging the gap with an £18 billion uplift alongside £10 billion of cuts, but the package now risks falling under £13 billion, the people said. They spoke on condition of anonymity while internal government wrangling continues.

“The defence investment plan will deliver the best equipment and technology into the hands of our frontline forces at speed, while investing in and growing the UK economy,” the MOD said in a statement. “We are working across government to finalise the plan.”

The delay to the investment plan has fomented uncertainty over key defense contracts, while also sparking criticism from former NATO Secretary General George Robertson, who earlier this year accused the government of “corrosive complacency” about the state of Britain’s armed forces. Healey told the Commons earlier this month that Starmer “is determined that we publish the defense investment plan before the NATO summit” in early July.

The funding talks are forcing the defense department to reconsider certain projects days away from when the plan is due to be unveiled, the people said. The lack of clarity means the detailed contents of the plan may slip from Thursday’s intended launch event to next week, and some key contracts are likely to be “re-profiled” with funding pushed back until later into the next decade, they said. That will ultimately result in significant delays to certain projects.

UK Plans Hospital, School Funding Cuts to Boost Defense Budget

The document is expected to set out what money is committed to large-scale programs such as the AUKUS alliance with Australia and the US, the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) with Italy and Japan, and Britain’s nuclear deterrent, as well as investment in traditional hardware, rebuilding munitions production and to develop drones.

Government officials and defense executives told Bloomberg that the lengthy delays have eroded trust between the UK and the defense industry, with some companies losing confidence in the value of investing in Britain. The foot-dragging has also clouded what had been expected to be a positive announcement, with defense firms and allies feeling let down by the UK in the year since it unveiled an ambitious outlook for defense, they said.

NATO-Russia War Simulation Exposes UK Defense Spending Gap

“It’s had an effect on the defense industry, there is no doubt,” Robertson, who co-authored the UK’s strategic defense review last year, told a parliamentary committee on Tuesday. He said the plan had taken “too long” to be published, and would inevitably result in the need for “tough trade-offs.”

The UK’s plan to acquire 12 F35A jets from the US may be one program to fall foul to the delays and cost-cutting, The Telegraph first reported. The purchase is still expected to go ahead, but over a longer time-scale, people said.

Meanwhile the Times said plans to upgrade Britain’s military housing could be watered down. The Financial Times reported that GCAP will receive £6 billion, though it is unclear over what time-frame. Japan’s prime minister is due to visit the UK this weekend. Bloomberg reported earlier this year that both Italy and Japan had grown frustrated over Britain’s delay in committing money to the project.

Clash Between UK Treasury, Defense Ministry Spills Into Open

At the root of the clash between the Treasury and MOD — which officials have described as tense and painful — is Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves’ concern about waste in defense spending as well as the UK’s tight fiscal position, with other departments facing cuts as a result. The Treasury has pushed for new safeguards to be introduced in the investment plan in order to address those frustrations, the people said.

That’s likely to include certain projects being more closely overseen by the Treasury, which doesn’t fully trust the MOD to ensure there’s value for money for taxpayers or that contracts awarded abroad benefit the UK economy, they said. The UK last year committed to reaching 2.6% spending by 2027 and 3.5% by 2035.

Healey on Tuesday announced that the government will give credit in future defense contract decisions to companies which have a substantive presence in Britain or which make use of British supply chains. Still, a number of contracts are likely to be awarded in the investment plan to foreign companies, albeit ones with operations and supply chains in Britain.

--With assistance from Joe Mayes.

(Updates with MOD comment in fourth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com