UK Won’t Take Part in Trump’s Planned Blockade of Hormuz Strait

The UK will not take part in the proposed US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, setting up yet another point of contention between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Keir Starmer over the conflict in Iran.

The British government said in a statement Sunday that it continued to call for freedom of navigation and the opening of the strait, following Trump’s announcement that the US would begin a full naval blockade of the strategic waterway that’s essential for global energy supplies.

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“Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the Finest in the World, will begin the process of BLOCKADING any and all Ships trying to enter, or leave, the Strait of Hormuz,” Trump posted on Truth Social on Sunday. “Any Iranian who fires at us, or at peaceful vessels, will be BLOWN TO HELL.”

Britain won’t be taking part in that blockade, people familiar with the government’s position said on condition of anonymity to speak freely about the proposed US operation.

Discussing his plan to blockade the strait on Fox News, Trump said he understands that “the UK and a couple of other countries are sending minesweepers.”

The UK has discussed deploying autonomous mine-hunting drones in the strait if a viable plan emerges in conjunction with other allies to reopen it, with Starmer previously saying those systems were “in the region.” However, that is a separate proposal to Trump’s threat to blockade Hormuz.

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Representatives from Britain and a coalition of other countries will take part in another meeting in the coming days to discuss a plan to open the waterway. Nonetheless, many of the countries taking part in those talks are unwilling to commit naval assets until a lasting peace agreement is reached. Most do not see opening the strait by military means as a workable option.

Trump used his Fox interview to renew his criticism of Starmer, again comparing him to Neville Chamberlain, the British wartime leader whose name is synonymous with the appeasement of Adolf Hitler. He also criticized the premier for offering to send military equipment after the war is over.

“You need the equipment before the war starts or during the war,” the president said, calling Starmer’s position a “Neville Chamberlain-type statement.”

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Relations between the two leaders have become strained after Starmer declined to allow US forces to use British military bases for their initial strikes on Iran, leading Trump to fire a volley of insults at Starmer.

The UK has since permitted use of its bases for American assets taking part in what it calls “defensive” operations targeting Iranian missile launchers. Still, Starmer has insisted the conflict is “not our war.”

“I’m clear that for the United Kingdom, we have our principles, we have our values. We will be guided by them in everything that we do,” Starmer said in an ITV interview last week in which he criticized Trump’s rhetoric threatening the destruction of Iranian civilization.

“That’s why I’ve said — and obviously it’s caused a degree of criticism and pressure in the last few weeks — I’ve been saying we are not going to be dragged into this war,” the premier added, referring to Trump’s repeated criticism of him for not expanding Britain’s role.

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