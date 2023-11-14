Ukraine Braces for Another Winter of Missile Attacks, Blackouts

KYIV, Ukraine—Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned citizens to brace for a winter onslaught of Russian missiles aimed at knocking out power and heat, as Moscow seeks to capitalize on a shift in momentum in the war.

The prospect of a second winter of bombardments adds to a darkening mood here. Ukraine’s summer counteroffensive failed to achieve a major breakthrough, despite thousands of casualties. The country’s top general has said the conflict is at risk of becoming a stalemate. A fresh aid package from the U.S. is tied up in Congress.

The West has rushed new air-defense systems to Ukraine in recent months, including Nasams, which arrived from Lithuania last week. But Ukrainian officials say defenses are spread thin as they are needed to protect cities from missiles and attack drones, as well as to protect Ukrainian troops by keeping Russian warplanes back from the front lines.

Ukraine expects Russia to try to force it to use up its stocks of missiles that defend its cities in the hope of heaping more misery on a population that has proven resilient more than 20 months into the war.

Between last October and March, Moscow launched more than 1,000 missiles and 1,000 attack drones into Ukraine, with most of them targeting urban areas and infrastructure, according to Ukraine’s air force. Prolonged blackouts hit many major Ukrainian cities. In many buildings, power outages also knocked out the heat.

The goal was to demoralize the Ukrainian population, sending civilians fleeing to other European countries and putting pressure on the Ukrainian government to negotiate an end to the war.

That strategy largely failed last winter, as Ukrainians mostly stuck it out and improvised. But the campaign has already begun again this year: An attack at the end of October blew out windows at a nuclear power plant in western Ukraine, though it didn’t disrupt energy production.

“We must be prepared for the possibility that the enemy may increase the number of drone or missile strikes against our infrastructure," Zelensky said in his nightly address on Sunday. “All attention should be focused on defenses, on responding to terrorists on everything that Ukraine can do to get through the winter and improve our soldiers’ capabilities."

About 50% of Ukraine’s energy production and transmission was damaged during last winter, said Herman Halushchenko, Ukraine’s energy minister. Much of it has been repaired, but not all.

“Capacity was damaged," he said. “That’s why we said that this winter would be more difficult."

Ukraine has upgraded its air defenses since last fall, when the Russian attacks on infrastructure began. At the time, Ukraine had limited ability to shoot down missiles.

“Everything we had was old, made in the 20th century," said Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesman for the air force.

After the first major attack, Ukraine began to receive a variety of modern air-defense batteries from the West, including Nasams, Iris-Ts and eventually Patriots, the top U.S. air-defense systems, capable of shooting down hypersonic missiles.

“The systems covered Kyiv, which was the Russians’ main target," Ihnat said. “Clearly their idea was to plunge the capital into a blackout and stop state services from working."

He said there are now 10 brigades devoted to air defense across Ukraine. Still, there aren’t enough systems, or modern jets, to cover the entire country. Every system—and each air-defense missile—that Ukraine moves into a city to protect civilians and infrastructure is a system that isn’t helping defend soldiers at the front.

Ukrainian civilians say they are prepared for another winter of blackouts. Many bought power generators and other supplies last year, which they can put to use again once the outages start.

Serhiy Havrilets, an engineer from Poltava, central Ukraine, said his family bought a space heater, which they can run off a power bank.

“We survived last winter. We’ll survive this winter," he said. “Maybe this winter will be easier, because our leaders know what the threats are."

Officials said their teams had learned how to quickly repair much of the damage to the energy infrastructure. But they warned that the threats had also changed since the start of last winter.

Most of the modern air-defense systems are designed to defend against large munitions, such as cruise missiles. Many of them struggle against smaller weapons, like the Shahed drones that the Russians bought from Iran last year and have begun producing on their own.

Ihnat said he expected Moscow to lean more heavily on drone attacks this winter.

In preparation, he said, the air force had created mobile antidrone teams, which used heat vision and machine guns to take the Russian drones down.

Opinion polls show Ukrainians have grown less optimistic since May, when hopes were still high for the summer counteroffensive.

Zelensky’s approval numbers have fallen to 76%, down 15 points since May, according to a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology. Trust in the government overall has fallen to 39% from 74% over the same period.

A Ukrainian presidential adviser put the number of military dead at up to 13,000 last December. A leaked Pentagon document estimated that the figure was as high as 17,500 by March 1, just over a year into the war.

Those numbers have only increased since, as fighting trench warfare along the front continues to take a heavy toll on both sides.

Denys Boruk, an 18-year-old student in Kyiv whose father is in the military, said the fatigue from nearly two years of war would make this winter more difficult than the last one.

“Everyone is tired," he said. “There’s the threat of missile attacks. And I think about the people who are dying."

Still, Ukrainians remain roundly opposed to negotiating with the Russians to end the conflict. Only 14% of Ukrainians favor negotiations, according to the KIIS survey, up from 10% in May. In Kyiv, one resident after another said a cease-fire would only offer the Russians a chance to regroup, and then attack again.

“There’s nothing to negotiate," said Yulia Okhtina, a 32-year-old retail manager in Kyiv. “It will just be a break for them for a year or two. Then they’ll attack again."

Nikita Nikolaienko contributed to this article.

Write to Ian Lovett at ian.lovett@wsj.com