Ukraine Braces for Another Winter of Missile Attacks, Blackouts
Ian Lovett , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 14 Nov 2023, 11:34 AM IST
SummaryThe impending barrage is contributing to a darkening mood after Kyiv’s counteroffensive failed to achieve a major breakthrough.
KYIV, Ukraine—Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned citizens to brace for a winter onslaught of Russian missiles aimed at knocking out power and heat, as Moscow seeks to capitalize on a shift in momentum in the war.
