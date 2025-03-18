Ukraine cease-fire hinges on Trump call with Putin
Alan Cullison , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 18 Mar 2025, 11:24 AM IST
SummaryKyiv accuses Moscow of prolonging the war through talks.
WASHINGTON—President Trump’s hopes of getting Moscow to agree to a 30-day cease-fire with Ukraine are pinned to a phone call planned for Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is likely to push for territorial and other concessions.
