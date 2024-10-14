Ukraine faces bleak winter as Russia ramps up assaults, US support trickles in
James Marson , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 14 Oct 2024, 01:52 PM IST
SummaryPresident Volodymyr Zelensky is pleading for more arms and other assistance to help end the war on favorable terms, but the Biden administration is skeptical.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
KYIV, Ukraine—The war in Ukraine is barreling toward the end of its third year, with Russia pursuing relentless offensives despite heavy losses and Western leaders groping for a strategy to end the conflict.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less