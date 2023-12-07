Ukraine Goes to Washington With a New Ask: Help Us Make Our Own Weapons

Rebuilding Ukraine’s arms industry could help secure the country’s long-term security and boost its economy, government officials say. The effort gained added urgency Wednesday when Republicans in the Senate blocked a Ukraine aid bill that earmarked funds for military support. The White House has warned that the U.S. will be unable to continue providing more weapons and equipment to Ukraine if Congress doesn’t approve additional funding by the end of the year. Moreover, Western stockpiles of weapons are running down and the war shows no sign of ending.