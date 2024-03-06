Ukraine Is Now Fighting Russia in Sudan
Ian Lovett , Nicholas Bariyo , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 06 Mar 2024, 09:38 AM IST
SummaryUkrainian commandos landed in Sudan last summer to fight a Russia-backed militia group, battle with Wagner paramilitaries and undermine Moscow’s interests in the country.
When Lt. Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudan’s military ruler, found himself besieged by rebel forces in the country’s capital last summer, he called an unlikely ally for help: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
