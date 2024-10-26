Ukraine is striking deeper inside Russia—and reshaping the war
Yaroslav Trofimov , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 26 Oct 2024, 12:12 PM IST
SummaryUkrainian officials and some of their Western backers increasingly see the pain of drone and other long-range strikes inside Russia’s borders as a game-changer that could force President Vladimir Putin into negotiating an acceptable peace.
Several times over the past three months, swarms of as many as 150 Ukrainian drones flew hundreds of miles into Russia, slamming into missile storage facilities, strategic fuel reservoirs, military airfields and defense plants.
