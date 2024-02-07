Ukraine Rations Munitions as End of U.S. Aid Looms, Russia Inches Forward
James Marson , Daniel Michaels , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 07 Feb 2024, 07:26 PM IST
SummaryWith no new provisions of U.S. military aid in the pipeline, Kyiv’s forces are low on ammunition while Moscow’s forces are “taking bites.”
KYIV, Ukraine—After a hard day of fighting last month, Ukrainian troops lost a couple of ditches near the northeastern city of Kupyansk. By the following morning, the Russians had dug a mile-long trench and were firmly established.
