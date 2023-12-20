Ukraine’s Front-Line Troops Are Getting Older: ‘Physically, I Can’t Handle This’
Marcus Walker , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 20 Dec 2023, 12:41 PM IST
SummaryA struggling draft system isn’t producing the quantity or quality of troops needed for front-line combat—or sharing the burden fairly across society.
POKROVSK, Ukraine—During a break from fighting the Russians, an avuncular rifleman recalled how he was going for a haircut one day when he was press-ganged into joining the Ukrainian army.
