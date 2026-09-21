Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Will Meet Trump During UN Events in New York

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he’ll meet President Donald Trump during the UN General Assembly week in New York as the embattled Ukrainian leader looks to shore up support to defend against stepped up Russian attacks.

Zelenskyy said in a post on X that he had an “important conversation” with Trump and said their upcoming meeting could “change a lot.”

“There is diplomatic momentum,” he said. Trump envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff were recently in Kyiv in a bid to get a stalled peace process moving again, and Zelenskyy thanked them for visiting.

“There are ideas for de-escalation steps and for addressing fundamental security issues – energy security, food security, and the protection of human life,” Zelenskyy said.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment and so far hasn’t issued a readout of the call.

Zelenskyy has faced an increasingly dire situation in its war with Russia, now in its fifth year, as Moscow has stepped up drone and missile attacks. At the same time, Ukraine is running low on the powerful but expensive Patriot interceptors that are its most effective means of defense.

The Ukrainian relationship with the US has faced new strains in recent days with Trump demanding Zelenskyy stop targeting oil refineries in Russia. Those attacks have shut down diesel refining and helped drive prices for the fuel to record levels.

The two sides have continued to trade fire despite Trump’s claim last week that they’d agreed to stop targeting each other’s energy infrastructure. An oil refinery in Moscow was hit as party of an overnight barrage that was the largest by Ukraine this year, according to the figures provided by the Russian Defense Ministry.

And the war appears no closer to a diplomatic solution. European and US officials are resigned to Russia’s war in Ukraine continuing at least into next year, people familiar with the matter said earlier.

Kushner and Witkoff made no significant progress at weekend talks in Moscow and Kyiv, according to the officials. In the meantime, European nations are planning to buy US-made Patriot air defense missiles to help Ukraine repel an expected increase in Russian attacks over the winter months.

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