Ukrainians don’t trust Russia on cease-fires, as killing usually doesn’t stop

At talks in February 2015 in Minsk in Belarus, Putin told Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and German and French leaders that Ukrainians in Debaltseve were surrounded, in what looked like an attempt to force his conditions for a cease-fire. Believing this wasn’t the case, Poroshenko called Muzhenko, Ukraine’s top military commander at the time, to find a way to prove it. Muzhenko had an officer enter Debaltseve, take a photograph outside the main post office to prove he was in the city center and send it to Minsk.