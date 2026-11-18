(Bloomberg) -- Labour’s controversial immigration reforms passed through the House of Commons, avoiding a major backbench rebellion in a relief for Prime Minister Andy Burnham.

The Immigration and Asylum Bill was approved on Tuesday by a 290-94 vote. It will now pass to the House of Lords, the UK’s second legislative chamber, for further scrutiny.

The legislation had threatened to cause a headache for Burnham and his Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, as several Labour MPs expressed concern about provisions making it harder for migrants already in the country to claim settled status.

The reforms would extend the baseline time over which a migrant must live in the country to 10 years from five, with that timeline shortened for the well-paid and lengthened for refugees.

After more than 100 MPs wrote to Mahmood threatening to vote against the bill, and under the new premiership of the more left-leaning Burnham, Mahmood agreed to a carve-out for migrants who’d come to work in low-paid social care jobs looking after the UK’s elderly and vulnerable.

The home secretary conceded earlier this month that they could stay on a five-year path, as long as they arrived before May 2025 — when she first outlined her proposals — and that their earnings in the 12 months prior to their application should be at least £25,000 ($33,000). Under the original plan, they had faced an extension to 15 years.

But other skilled workers earning less than £50,270 — including chefs and engineers — are still facing longer pathways to settlement. Some MPs remain uneasy about the government’s plans to make retroactive changes that potentially add years onto the settlement timeline for people who may have been just weeks away from being able to gain settled status.

An amendment tabled by Labour backbencher Neil Duncan-Jordan, which would have prevented the government changing immigration rules for people already in the UK on a skilled worker visa, received 44 votes.

Speaking ahead of the vote on behalf of the government, Border Security and Asylum Minister Anna Turley said: “I profoundly disagree with the word restrospection” when used to describe the way the reforms applied to migrants already in the country.

“Settlement has always been determined at the point of application, not at entry,” she said. People should not “have a sense of entitlement” to institutions like the UK’s schools and National Health Service when they come to the country, she added.

Mahmood has been keen to change the immigration rules after hundreds of thousands of people arrived to work in the UK following Brexit and the subsequent relaxation of work visa eligibility. Gaining settled status would allow workers whose visas had been tied to a particular job to work in any other industry, and to claim a wider range of benefits.

The Home Office was concerned that this could add to the UK’s already ballooning welfare bill. Under its proposals, the government said, around 500,000 people will now have to wait longer to claim settled status than they otherwise would.

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