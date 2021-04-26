UK's Indo-Pacific policy: HMS Queen Elizabeth to sail to India, Japan, others

The Carrier Strike Group (CSG) will travel over 26,000 nautical miles from the Mediterranean to the Red Sea, from the Gulf of Aden to the Arabian Sea, and from the Indian Ocean to the Philippine Sea. Besides the Queen Elizabeth, the CSG will comprise two destroyers HMS Defender and HMS Diamond, two anti-submarine frigates HMS Kent and HMS Richmond and a tanker and a storage ship - Fort Victoria and RFA Tidespring.

