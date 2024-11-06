Running India on a ₹100 budget: Where would you put the money?
Summary
- In the concluding part of a series about Mint’s latest survey, we look at how urban Indians look at policymaking and government budgets. There’s overwhelming support for free education and healthcare for the poor, but distaste for cash transfers.
Should India focus on free schools and hospitals for the poor or invest in public infrastructure? Offer tax relief to the middle class or prioritize cash transfers for those in need? Boost rural development or build global cities? These are the pressing choices that shape debates on India's welfare policies. In the latest YouGov-Mint-CPR Millennial Survey conducted in July, we explored public preferences on these questions.