Union Cabinet to meet tomorrow at 10:30 am ahead of Budget session: Report

PM Modi's Union Cabinet meeting scheduled for 18 July ahead of Budget 2024 presentation on 23 July. Budget Session of Parliament to begin on 22 July and may end on 12 August, 2024. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju to meet with political party leaders before the session.

Updated17 Jul 2024, 06:59 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Union Cabinet meeting at the start of his third term, in New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a Union Cabinet meeting at the start of his third term, in New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet is set to meet tomorrow, 18 July at 10:30 am, says ANI report. The meeting comes just ahead of the Union Budget 2024, that is set to be presented on 23 July.

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on 22 July, 2024 and subject to exigencies of Government Business, the session may conclude on 12 August, 2024.

Ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju will hold a meeting with the floor leaders of political parties in both the houses of the Parliament, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs said in a press release.

Further PM Modi will also likely visit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in national capital Delhi, tomorrow at 6pm.

According to news agency ANI, PM Modi will address and meet party workers at the office ahead of Budget Session of Parliament, several scheduled bypolls, and assembly polls.

The Halwa ceremony, marking the final stage of the budget preparation process for full Budget of 2024-25, was held in North Block on Tuesday in the presence of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State Pankaj Chaudhary, and secretaries.

Officers and staff involved in the budget preparation and compilation process were also present on the occasion.

A customary Halwa ceremony is performed every year before the "lock-in" process of the budget preparation begins. The Halwa Ceremony is a preparation of the Indian sweet dish in a large 'kadhai' at the North Block.

The interim budget, tabled on February 1, took care of the financial needs of the intervening period until a government was formed after the Lok Sabha polls, after which a full budget was supposed to be presented by the new government in July.

During the inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha, the opposition INDIA bloc brought attention to various contentious issues including the NEET controversy, Manipur situation, and rising prices. The debates led to disruptions and subsequent adjournments in Parliament.

