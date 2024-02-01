Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman presents interim budget | How political circles are reacting
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her sixth straight Budget ahead of the Parliamentary elections. Here is how political leaders are reacting:
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her sixth straight budget on Thursday, February 1, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The political circles are abuzz as India prepares to see what the Centre has planned for the country ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 when the fate of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government will be decided.
"They will try to hoodwink the people of India...," says MDMK MP Vaiko on the government's interim Budget today.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!