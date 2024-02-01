 Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman presents interim budget | How political circles are reacting | Mint
Union Budget 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman presents interim budget | How political circles are reacting

 Livemint

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her sixth straight Budget ahead of the Parliamentary elections. Here is how political leaders are reacting:

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the Budget 2024 announcement (AP)Premium
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the Budget 2024 announcement (AP)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting her sixth straight budget on Thursday, February 1, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The political circles are abuzz as India prepares to see what the Centre has planned for the country ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 when the fate of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government will be decided.

Ahead of the presentation of the Budget 2024, MDMK MP Vaiko said the government will again try to hoodwink the people of India with its budget. Congress hoped the Central government will deliver on the promises and address the unemployment issue.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore said, "Hope that Nirmala Sitharaman delivers on the promises which they admitted. Instead of diverting from the real issues, let them address unemployment, the farmers' pain, MSME sector's problems and the price rise. We hope that the Interim Budget addresses these important issues, instead of only helping the friends like Adani and other business houses on whose pillars the Modi government is running."

Mint is updating LIVE on the political reactions, stay tuned.

BUDGET 2024 POLITICAL REACTIONS: LIVE UPDATES

‘Going to be a very good budget for…’: Bihar Deputy CM

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha said, "It is going to be a very good budget for the 'double-engine' government of Bihar."

Hope it will fulfill aims of becoming Viksit Bharat: Anupriya Patel

Ahead of NDA govt's interim Budget, Union minister Anupriya Patel says, "I hope the provisions of this budget will be to fulfil the aims of becoming Viksit Bharat and a 5 trillion dollar economy."

Not expecting anything positive: CPI MP

On interim Budget 2024, CPI MP P Santosh Kumar said, " We will have to see if the govt will bring any pro-people policy. This govt is not doing anything for the general public. I am not expecting anything positive from the government. Since this is the election year, the government might announce some soaps."

Will be an election oriented budget: Congress MP

Ahead of the presentation of the Union Interim Budget, Congress MP K Suresh said, "We are expecting this to be an election-oriented budget. BJP wants to win again and come back to power. That is why, there will be some gimmick in the budget. There will be eyewash schemes for common people...On one side they talk about common people and on the other side, they are increasing commercial gas cylinder's price and implementing anti-people policies."

"They will try to hoodwink the people of India...," says MDMK MP Vaiko on the government's interim Budget today.

Published: 01 Feb 2024, 10:29 AM IST
