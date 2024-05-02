‘On June 4, before 12.30 pm, NDA will…’: Amit Shah makes BIG claim before Lok Sabha Elections 2024 result
Home Minister Amit Shah predicts NDA victory in 400 Lok Sabha seats by 12.30 pm on counting day, reaffirming the BJP's 'Aab ki paar, 400 paar' slogan. He expects the saffron party to repeat its 2019 performance in key states and win at least 30 seats in West Bengal against Mamata Banerjee.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah on Thursday said that on June 4, the day the Lok Sabha poll votes will be counted, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will cross the majority mark in 400 seats by 12.30 pm. Shah's statements emphasised the BJP's Lok Sabha elections slogan — 'Aab ki paar, 400 paar'.