Kiren Rijiju said no member should make such remarks, and Speaker Om Birla cautioned all Lok Sabha members to maintain the dignity of the House.

As the opposition benches were on Thursday protesting against the remarks made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Abhijit Gangopadhyay on Wednesday against Congress member Gaurav Gogoi in the Lok Sabha, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the Speaker has the power to take action against the member. Kiren Rijuju said that such remarks should not be made by any member.

Meanwhile, Speaker Om Birla has cautioned all Lok Sabha members to maintain the dignity of the House. “While such remarks are expunged, in future, no member should make such remarks in their speeches or make remarks while sitting on their seats," Om Birla said.

As Opposition members kept protesting against Abhijit Gangopadhyay's remarks on Gaurav Gogoi, Om Birla said the BJP MP had been warned.

“Members can express their views, participate in discussions but should also ensure the respect and dignity of the House. Everyone should work towards increasing the dignity of the House, and the member concerned has been cautioned against making such remarks in the future," Om Birla said.

Abhijit Gangopadhyay, the former judge of the Calcutta High Court and BJP MP from West Bengal, got into a fiery exchange with Gaurav Gogoi, Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, during his maiden speech in Parliament. During the exchange, he made certain remarks against Gaurav Gogoi that the Speaker later expunged from the record.

On Thursday, July 25, the Lok Sabha was adjourned twice in the post-lunch period as a war of words broke out between the members of the House.

Former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who won the Talmuk Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal in the recently concluded general elections 2024, is a first-time MP. Abhijit Gangopadhyay resigned as a judge of the high court and joined the BJP.

During his Lok Sabha campaigns, the Election Commission of India (ECI) banned him from campaigning for 24 hours over an 'undignified' remark against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

(With inputs from agencies)

