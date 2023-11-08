Uruguay Reflects Latin American Drift From U.S., Turn to China
Samantha Pearson ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 8 min read 08 Nov 2023, 04:28 PM IST
SummaryHaving tried and failed to get a free-trade deal with the U.S., Uruguay is now negotiating one with Beijing amid a Chinese charm offensive, reflecting similar situations across the region.
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay—Welcome to the People’s Republic of China, the name of a gleaming new elementary school in the rough outskirts of Uruguay’s capital, built as part of Beijing’s charm offensive in South America as U.S. influence in the region wanes.
