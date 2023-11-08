Uruguay Reflects Latin American Drift From U.S., Turn to China

Even staunch China critics, such as former President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, allowed China’s Huawei to participate in its 5G auction in 2021 despite U.S. appeals that it ban the company. The U.S. offered nothing in exchange for a Huawei prohibition, according to Fábio Faria, Bolsonaro’s communications minister at the time. When asked about the episode, a spokesman for the State Department said it encouraged countries across the region to exclude “untrustworthy, high-risk vendors from their networks." The Chinese embassy in Uruguay didn’t respond to requests for comment.

