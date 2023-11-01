U.S. All but Stopped Spying on Hamas in Years After 9/11

WASHINGTON—U.S. intelligence agencies all but stopped spying on Hamas and other violent Palestinian groups in the years after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the U.S., instead directing resources to the hunt for the leaders of al Qaeda and, later, Islamic State, according to U.S. officials familiar with the shift.

Calculating that Hamas had never directly threatened the U.S. and burdened with other spying priorities, Washington ceded the responsibility to Israel, confident that its aggressive security services would detect any threat, the U.S. officials said. It should have been “a well-placed bet," said one senior counterterrorism official.

With more than 30 Americans dead and 10 missing, mounting fears of a regional war, and billions of dollars in U.S. military hardware headed to the Middle East since Hamas’s Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, some officials say the U.S. misjudged the threat to U.S. national security.

“In terms of intelligence failures, which really do lie mostly on Israel, I think we should also share some blame for missing this event," said Marc Polymeropoulos, a retired CIA operations officer with extensive counterterrorism experience. “Ceding the target to the Israelis now looks to have had consequences."

Current and former officials said U.S. intelligence agencies, principally the CIA, had a handful of analysts tracking events in the Gaza Strip before the attacks but relied on Israel to penetrate Hamas with human sources and surveil the group with eavesdropping technology.

Biden administration officials said that neither Israeli nor U.S. intelligence warned of the lightning raid, in which Hamas penetrated Israel’s border defenses and killed more than 1,400 people. The attacks prompted a continuing Israeli air and ground attack on Gaza that the Hamas-run Health Ministry says has killed 8,000 Palestinians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday blamed the security failures on the country’s defense and intelligence services, but hours later, deleted the tweet on X and apologized. Members of Netanyahu’s Likud party have said the country needed to focus first on defeating Hamas before analyzing what went wrong and who was to blame.

In public speeches in early 2023, CIA Director William Burns warned of increased tensions and possible violence between Israel and the Palestinians, reflecting intelligence analysis at the time.

But the idea that the Middle East wasn’t ripe for a new war was reinforced in an essay on President Biden’s foreign policy, written just before the Hamas attack by Jake Sullivan, his national security adviser.

“Although the Middle East remains beset with perennial challenges, the region is quieter than it has been for decades," Sullivan wrote in Foreign Affairs magazine. “The Israeli-Palestinian situation is tense, particularly in the West Bank, but in the face of serious frictions, we have de-escalated crises in Gaza and restored direct diplomacy between the parties after years of its absence." Sullivan later updated his remarks in the online version of the article.

Neither Hamas nor Gaza were mentioned in the director of national intelligence’s Annual Threat Assessment, which highlights top threats to the U.S. and was issued in February. Senators and representatives on the congressional intelligence committees didn’t ask spy chiefs about those topics at public hearings.

‘Hard prioritization’

Despite a combined budget of about $90 billion and a reputation for having eyes and ears everywhere, U.S. intelligence agencies must prioritize their targets through a complex formal process. In recent years, that has resulted in more resources focused on China, and fewer on the Middle East, officials have said.

“There’s a really hard prioritization exercise that has to go on," a second former counterterrorism official said. “The reality is that you don’t have collection resources that you can exploit all over the world."

“We have to rely on partners for areas where we think we can take a little risk," he said.

Details of U.S. intelligence spending are classified. Also secret are intelligence collection priorities, spelled out in a document called the National Intelligence Priorities Framework.

Hamas and Palestinian terrorism weren’t on the “bottom rung" of that list, another former official said, but they weren’t in the top half.

Some officials dismissed the critiques, saying U.S. spy agencies were properly trained for years on a group that had killed nearly 3,000 Americans in September 2001, bombed American embassies and conducted many other deadly terrorist attacks.

“I don’t recall at the time anybody saying you were focusing too much on al Qaeda," a former senior CIA official said.

Emile Nakhleh, who led the CIA’s Political Islam analysis unit, said Israel and the U.S. have misread Hamas before, including when it shocked the West by winning elections in 2006 after Israel left Gaza. U.S. intelligence assessed at the time that important factions within the group favored engagement with Israel, but the prospect was never explored, said Nakhleh, now director of National Security Programs at the University of New Mexico.

Jonathan Schanzer, who tracked Hamas as a U.S. Treasury terrorism finance analyst, said the post 9/11 focus on the group’s financial networks ebbed as President Obama, and then Biden, sought to engage Tehran.

The Oct. 7 attacks should prompt a review of U.S. policy toward Iran-backed proxy groups, said Schanzer, now at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “There should be one. If there isn’t, it’s foreign policy malpractice."

