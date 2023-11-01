U.S. All but Stopped Spying on Hamas in Years After 9/11
SummaryThe CIA outsourced intelligence gathering on Palestinian groups to Israel after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, focusing instead on the hunt for al Qaeda and Islamic State leaders.
WASHINGTON—U.S. intelligence agencies all but stopped spying on Hamas and other violent Palestinian groups in the years after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the U.S., instead directing resources to the hunt for the leaders of al Qaeda and, later, Islamic State, according to U.S. officials familiar with the shift.