U.S. and China Talk Fentanyl in Latest Sign of Thawing Ties
Brian Spegele , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 30 Jan 2024, 11:01 PM IST
SummaryTwo months after President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to dial back tensions, there has been a renewal of the face-to-face diplomacy that was once a routine part of managing U.S.-China ties.
BEIJING—U.S. and Chinese officials met Tuesday in Beijing to discuss ways to curb the flow of chemicals that are fueling the U.S. fentanyl crisis, adding to a thaw in diplomatic ties that has opened the way for negotiations over the most sensitive issues dividing the two countries.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less