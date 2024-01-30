U.S. and China Talk Fentanyl in Latest Sign of Thawing Ties

BEIJING—U.S. and Chinese officials met Tuesday in Beijing to discuss ways to curb the flow of chemicals that are fueling the U.S. fentanyl crisis, adding to a thaw in diplomatic ties that has opened the way for negotiations over the most sensitive issues dividing the two countries.

Two months after President Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping agreed to dial back tensions at a closely watched summit outside San Francisco, lower-level officials on both sides have been tasked with delving into some of the finer details of the relationship. It is spurring a renewal of the sort of face-to-face diplomacy that was once a routine part of managing U.S.-China ties, but which had all but dried up in recent years as relations plummeted.

At Beijing’s Diaoyutai State Guesthouse on Tuesday, Wang Xiaohong, China’s minister of public security, praised the “high efficiency" with which the U.S. and China had been working together since the San Francisco summit.

“Our cooperation once again shows that the China-U.S. relationship gains from cooperation and loses from confrontation," Wang said on the first of two days of meetings.

Jen Daskal, deputy assistant to the president and deputy homeland security adviser, said Biden dispatched her delegation to Beijing “to underscore the importance of this issue to the American people."

Perhaps more than any other issue in the relationship, the Biden administration is urgently seeking China’s help to fight America’s drug crisis by cracking down on Chinese companies that are selling chemical ingredients, also known as precursors, for fentanyl and other drugs to Mexican cartels. The effort carries added significance during an election year in which the fentanyl crisis is likely to feature, including in Midwestern swing states.

An immediate breakthrough from the working group is unlikely, particularly against the backdrop of intensifying competition between the two sides. China has been reluctant to provide the U.S. with much concrete help to stop the flow of precursors, which is a challenge even for a determined government to stamp out. Beijing has previously said the U.S. needs to do more at home to control its drug crisis instead of using China as a scapegoat.

But the fact that the two sides are talking in-depth again about an issue of great importance to the Americans is being touted by the Biden administration as a sign of progress.

China previously froze counternarcotics cooperation after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) visited Taiwan in August 2022. To get Beijing back to the table, the Biden administration agreed to drop sanctions on a Chinese police forensics institute accused of committing human-rights violations against Uyghur Muslims in the northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang.

Previewing this week’s counternarcotics talks, a senior Biden administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, described the working group as “a really critical and pivotal moment for our direct diplomacy" on the fentanyl issue.

The improvement in U.S.-China relations stands out as the world has grown more dangerous. The war in Ukraine grinds on with little prospect of a near-term resolution, while in the Middle East, U.S. military personnel and civilian ships in the Red Sea have been under attack by Iran-backed militants. North Korea is turning increasingly hostile toward South Korea.

Any of those other hot spots could undermine tentative efforts at a U.S.-China rapprochement. China has aligned itself with Russia and serves as a key backer of North Korea and Iran—the latter of which offers a counterweight to U.S. support of Israel.

During two days of meetings in Bangkok last week, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan pressed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to use China’s influence with Iran to stop the Red Sea attacks. Chinese officials told the Americans they are raising the issue with Iran, although the attacks have continued.

Despite conflicts elsewhere, China and the U.S. have taken incremental steps to restart channels for dialogue between their own military forces, which were also largely cut off after Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. U.S. Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr., Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, convened by videoconference with Chinese counterpart Gen. Liu Zhenli in December to discuss issues including Taiwan and tensions in the South China Sea.

Following last week’s meeting between Sullivan and Wang, the U.S. cited progress in resuming military-to-military communications, including setting up talks between theater commanders in the coming months.

The U.S. believes that such communications channels are vital to ensuring that misunderstanding or mishaps in the waters or skies where their two militaries at times operate in close proximity don’t spiral into conflict. Until recently, China had resisted U.S. calls for rekindling military links, asserting that Beijing didn’t believe in talking with the U.S. for the sake of talking. That position appears to have softened since the Biden-Xi summit.

On the counternarcotics issue, senior Biden administration officials said last week that, since the November summit, the amount of precursor chemicals from China being seized at some U.S. airports has fallen.

Part of the change appears to stem from a notice from the Chinese government issued to its chemical industry in November warning of potential criminal liability for selling chemicals for the production of narcotics. U.S. officials say they also see China shutting down some known precursor suppliers since the summit.

A challenge for the U.S. will be winning China’s help on counternarcotics in the longer term. Because China doesn’t suffer from its own fentanyl crisis, it doesn’t share the U.S.’s urgency to go after precursor sellers. And, as Beijing showed after Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, it is willing to withhold cooperation on fentanyl to express displeasure with the U.S. over other issues.

“This is an issue where China does not benefit enormously," said Chen Dingding, a professor of international relations at China’s Jinan University. Rather, China is signaling its willingness to help on some domestic U.S. issues. Maybe this will “dispense of some of the skepticism that China is not willing to cooperate" with the U.S., he said.

Write to Brian Spegele at Brian.Spegele@wsj.com