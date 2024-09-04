US effort to broker Mideast cease-fire gets a new sense of urgency
Alexander Ward , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 04 Sep 2024, 01:48 PM IST
Summary
- The execution of an American-Israeli hostage and five others has increased pressure on the White House to get Israel and Hamas to make a deal.
The killing of an American-Israeli hostage has added new urgency to the White House’s attempt to halt the fighting in Gaza with an updated final proposal designed to get Israel and Hamas to reach a cease-fire agreement.
