US effort to broker Mideast cease-fire gets a new sense of urgency

U.S. officials said the next iteration is likely to be more detailed than the so-called “bridging proposal" delivered last month, coming after the negotiating parties spent weeks inching closer to a final framework. There is expected to be more specificity on how the hostage-for-prisoner swaps will go, what could trigger a restart in hostilities and how long Israeli forces can remain in the Philadelphi corridor, on the Gaza-Egypt border, to stop Hamas from smuggling weapons into the enclave.