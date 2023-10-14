U.S., Egypt Reach Deal to Evacuate Americans From Gaza

It wasn’t clear whether Hamas, which controls Gaza, would allow foreigners to move to the border crossing.

TEL AVIV—U.S. and Egyptian officials agreed on a deal Saturday to allow Americans to leave Gaza for Egypt, a senior State Department official said, as Israel said it would give Palestinians safe passage southward for a few hours from the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

Americans can leave Gaza until 5 p.m. local time according to the agreement struck between U.S., Egyptian and Israeli officials, the U.S. official said.

It wasn't clear whether Hamas, which controls Gaza, would allow the movement of U.S. citizens or other foreigners to the Egyptian border crossing at Rafah. A spokesman for Hamas couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Israel’s military, meanwhile, said Gazans could safely travel until 4 p.m. local time along two major routes south, as its forces prepare for an expected ground invasion aimed at routing Hamas. The Israeli military said Hamas militants were hiding in tunnels under houses and civilian buildings in Gaza City and its warplanes were conducting strikes across the Palestinian enclave.

During one strike in the past day, the military said it killed the head of Hamas’s aerial-systems unit that was responsible for coordinating last Saturday’s assaults. In another hit, the military said it had killed a commander who led the attack.

"If you care about yourself and your loved ones, go south as instructed," the Israeli military's Arabic spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said on X, formerly known as Twitter, giving the 4 p.m. deadline.

Another spokesperson for Israel’s military, Richard Hecht, said the 4 p.m. deadline didn’t necessarily mean Israel would launch an operation then, as it will “take time" for Gazans to get south. He said many hundreds of thousands had already begun traveling south but that Hamas was still preventing many from moving.

He said Hamas was responsible for evacuating Gazans from northern Gaza who don’t have the means themselves, whether that is due to a lack of a vehicle or fuel. Hamas has called on Gazans to stay in their homes and not evacuate.

The United Nations and other humanitarian agencies have said Israel's call to evacuate would affect more than one million people in northern Gaza—about half of the strip's population—and deepen a humanitarian emergency there. Gaza has been experiencing a blackout since Thursday that has impacted health, water and sanitation services.

According to Palestinian media and widely shared video testimony from paramedics, airstrikes hit a convoy of Gazans moving south Friday, killing civilians and leaving their bodies scattered on the road. Israel said it isn’t targeting civilians, and the military said it had no indication it was behind the bombing. In the past, militants in Gaza have fired rockets that have landed within the enclave, killing civilians.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel is using “unprecedented force" in Gaza, and officials have warned Palestinians of a long operation to crush Hamas after 15 years of the group’s rule.

Israel hasn't communicated an endgame for governance in Gaza beyond taking out Hamas. Hecht said Israel plans to kill Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, as it holds him responsible for planning last weekend's attack. The Israeli military also has targeted Mohammed Deif, head of Hamas's military wing.

“The face of evil in the end is Yahya Sinwar. He’s the mastermind behind all this," said Hecht. “He’s a dead man walking."

In total, the Israeli air force has said it dropped at least 6,000 bombs on Gaza since Hamas killed some 1,300 people, mostly civilians, in Israel last weekend in surprise attacks on more than 21 residential communities and army bases, and fired thousands of rockets at Israeli towns and cities. Sirens rang in southern and central Israel again Saturday as projectiles were fired from the strip.

Gaza health authorities say about 2,215 Palestinians have been killed since the start of Israel's bombardment, more than half of them women and children.

In recent days, the Israeli military also entered Gaza to conduct raids targeting Hamas militants and as part of an effort to locate more than 100 people abducted from Israel.

Early Saturday, the Israeli military said it recovered bodies of some missing Israelis on the border of Gaza. It wasn’t clear whether they were believed to be hostages, or whether they were civilians or soldiers.

Israel continued to raise concern about a potential second conflict, on its northern border with Lebanon, against Palestinian groups based in the area and Lebanese militia Hezbollah. Earlier Saturday, the Israeli military said it had thwarted an attempt by a group to enter Israeli territory from Lebanon.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, in comments carried by state-run news agency IRNA, said that “all resistance groups’ hands are on the trigger."

“Israel’s crimes against civilians should be stopped immediately before it is too late," he added.

There have been deadly, but so far sporadic, clashes between the Israeli military and Iran-backed militants near the Lebanon border. News outlet Reuters said Friday that a videographer, Issam Abdallah, was killed in southern Lebanon. At least six other journalists—from Reuters, Agence France-Presse and Al Jazeera—were injured in the area that Israel had been shelling.

In a briefing Saturday, the Israeli military said it was looking into the death of the journalist, calling it tragic.

Amir Mizroch and Benoit Faucon contributed to this article.

Write to Dov Lieber at dov.lieber@wsj.com and Rory Jones at Rory.Jones@wsj.com

