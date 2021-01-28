US engagement in the Indo-Pacific, South China Sea to continue: Antony Blinken

NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who took charge on Wednesday, has indicated that President Joe Biden will continue with the policies of the Trump administration vis a vis China, including issues related to the maritime disputes over Beijing's assertiveness in the South China Sea, the Indo-Pacific and the strategic approach to step up defence ties with the Quad member countries, comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia. China considers the Quad as an anti-Beijing alliance.

Blinken made this clear in a series of telephone calls to his counterparts in the Phillipines, Thailand and Australia overnight Thursday, the US state department said in a statement.

Also Read | Battered infra dream awaits a new deal

Considering that the first calls after assuming office were made to countries in the Indo-Pacific region was significant in itself, and indicates that Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific are likely to remain high on the priority list of the Biden Administration.

During his conversation with Filipino counterpart Teodoro Locsin, Blinken said America rejects China's maritime claims by violating territorial claims of countries in the South China Sea region. “Secretary Blinken pledged to stand with Southeast Asian claimants in the face of PRC ( People’s Republic of China) pressure," the readout added.

“Secretary Blinken stressed the importance of the mutual defense treaty for the security of both nations, and its clear application to armed attacks against the Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft in the Pacific, which includes the South China Sea."

The South China Sea is important to India considering that 50-55% of its east-bound trade uses the waterway.

Doubts were raised over whether the new US government would continue with the Trump administration's critical stand on China vis a vis its actions against smaller neighbours, and whether it would continue to recognize the Indo-Pacific as a strategic region.

The Trump administration had conducted the freedom of navigation operations — patrolling the waterways to ensure the sea lanes of communication were kept open for international commerce. China, which claims most of the waterway, has been threatening vessels of other countries, such as the Phillipines, saying they were trespassing into Chinese waters.

In a call to Thai foriegn minister Don Pramudwinai, a US state department readout said Blinken “discussed the importance of working together to advance our shared prosperity, security, and values across the free and open Indo Pacific region."

The statement department said in his call to the Australian foreign minister Marise Payne “Secretary Blinken emphasized the importance of cooperation, including through multilateral organizations and mechanisms like the Quad, to tackle shared challenges such as climate change, COVID-19, and global health security. The ministers also discussed the need for close coordination on mutual global foreign policy priorities promoting human rights, rule of law, and regional security .





















Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via