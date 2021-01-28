US engagement in the Indo-Pacific, South China Sea to continue: Antony Blinken

NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who took charge on Wednesday, has indicated that President Joe Biden will continue with the policies of the Trump administration vis a vis China, including issues related to the maritime disputes over Beijing's assertiveness in the South China Sea, the Indo-Pacific and the strategic approach to step up defence ties with the Quad member countries, comprising India, the US, Japan and Australia. China considers the Quad as an anti-Beijing alliance.