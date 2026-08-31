US-Iran War: PM Modi to meet Iranian President Pezeshkian during SCO summit, report says

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during his two-day visit to Kyrgyzstan for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit and SCO Plus meeting, Iran's state-run IRNA News Agency reported on Monday.

Pezeshkian left Tehran for Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, to participate in and address the SCO summit and the SCO Plus meeting, according to IRNA. PM Modi has already arrived in Kyrgyzstan, where he is scheduled to attend the Shanghai SCO summit and hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines.

The interaction on the sidelines of SCO summit marks their first face-to-face meeting between PM Modi and Pezeshkian since the outbreak of the US-Iran war earlier this year.

The meeting comes after several telephone conversations between the two leaders during the war. In their latest conversation on June 30, Pezeshkian briefed PM Modi on developments in West Asia and the way forward, while the Prime Minister reiterated the need for continued efforts towards lasting peace and stability.

What's the latest with US-Iran war? US forces struck Iranian rocket launchers for the first time in weeks on Sunday, hitting two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps positions on Larak Island, a US official told Reuters.

The strike came after IRGC units were spotted preparing to launch rockets fitted with sea mines toward the Strait of Hormuz, explaining, “Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces were observed preparing to launch rockets with sea mines into Strait of Hormuz," the Reuters report said.

In retaliation, Iran fired ballistic missiles at US forces based in Jordan, according to a Fox News report citing a US source. Nearly all of the incoming fire was reportedly intercepted with no major damage.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said the initial US strike had left several soldiers and civilians dead or wounded and vowed that Tehran would respond, with the IRGC promising a “response and punishment” for those it holds responsible, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

Also Read | Iran war news LIVE: Trump posts AI video depicting destruction of Kharg Island

The US-Iran war is expected to figure in the discussions, especially since Iran is a member of SCO.

India has been a member of the SCO since 2017 and Iran is also one of the ten member states. The other members are Belarus, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. The 15 dialogue partners are Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Egypt, Cambodia, Kuwait, Laos, the Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Sri Lanka; two Observers: Mongolia and Afghanistan.

What is on Pezeshkian's agenda? Pezeshkian will hold bilateral meetings with several participating leaders, including PM Modi, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan, the agency said.

Pezeshkian will also attend the official opening ceremony of the 6th World Nomad Games at the invitation of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, IRNA reported.

Prior to his departure, Pezeshkian said that Iran does not seek war, but will respond with strength and determination to any aggression. He considered instability in the region to be detrimental to all countries and emphasized the need for convergence to advance economic and security goals.

"This meeting is very important and most of the leaders of the region will be present in it. In a situation where some international institutions are seeking to create a unified space in the world, this meeting is considered a symbol of the existence of diverse and independent voices in the global arena," he said.

Emphasizing the ancient and civilized history of the countries of the region, the President stated: “We live in a region whose destiny, history, and civilization go back thousands of years, and we have always been in communication, coexistence, and growth with each other. Therefore, peace, security, economy, and civilization have arisen from this land, and it is natural that we should strive to expand this trend in today's world.”

The 26th SCO Summit will bring together leaders of member states to deliberate on regional and international issues and ways to further strengthen cooperation within the grouping.

PM Modi's agenda? PM Modi is expected to hold bilateral meetings with SCO leaders, including with Kyrgyz President Zhaparov and Russian President Vladimir Putin, on the sidelines of the summit.

A meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modiand Russian President Vladimir Putin has been scheduled on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Bishkek, the Ministry of External Affairs said on 27 August.

The two leaders are expected to review the broader India-Russia bilateral relationship during their meeting.

We live in a region whose destiny, history, and civilization go back thousands of years.

PM Modi is likely to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO summit too.