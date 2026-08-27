US-Iran War: Why is Qatar PM Al Thani in Tehran | Oil-rich nation’s mediator role in global conflicts explained

Qatar Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani will arrive in Tehran today, 27 August to meet with Iranian officials and discuss ways to de-escalate tensions and create conditions conducive to dialogue, Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansari said.

“HE Sheikh Al Thani will arrive in Tehran tomorrow, where he will meet with a number of Iranian officials to discuss ways to de-escalate tensions & create the conditions conducive to dialogue,” Al Ansari said in a post on X on August 26.

The visit comes in line with Qatar's "firm position that the diplomatic path is the best means of resolving differences & promoting security & stability in the region," Al Ansari said.

The discussions will also address "freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz & the need for it to return to the status quo prior to February 28," he said.

Qatar's role as a mediator Oil-rich Qatar is known for stepping in to mediate global conflicts. Since the 1990s, the Gulf nation of 3.15 million has built a global reputation as a trusted intermediary. Not just in the Middle East but in faraway African nations like Sudan.

Qatar, an independent Arab emirate on the west coast of the Persian Gulf, intervened on behalf of the President Donald Trump-led US administration and persuaded Iran to agree to a cease-fire with Israel, the New York Times reported in June.

President Trump had then announced on social media that a cease-fire was imminent after 12 days of military action between the two nations in the Middle East.

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Qatar is a monarchy, ruled by the al-Thani family. The country is headed by an Emir – the ruler. The current Emir of Qatar is Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani. He ascended to the position in 2013, succeeding his father, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Before the June 2025 Iran-Israel conflict, Qatar mediated the Sudan civil war, the US-Taliban deal, the Israel-Hezbollah agreement and almost came close to mediating the Russia-Ukraine war. The country has had a significant role in resolving vulnerable hostage situations between the two nations by freeing prisoners.

Qatar was the first Arab country to open a Trade Office for Israel following the Oslo agreement signed in the early 1990s for establishing peace in the Palestine-Israel region.

Since then, the rules of the monarchy have built the Gulf Nation's foreign policy by forging alliances with dissidents, aiding revolutionaries and militant groups, and also playing a third-party mediator.

Since then, the Gulf Nation's foreign policy has evolved by forging alliances with dissidents, aiding revolutionaries and militant groups, and also playing a third-party mediator.

At the 77th UN General Assembly meeting in 2022, the then Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said that conflict mediation is a key element of Qatar's foreign policy, aiming to establish the country as a dependable international ally.

Renewed diplomatic efforts involving Qatar Al Al Thani's latest visit to Tehran visit comes amid renewed diplomatic efforts involving Qatar and Pakistan to de-escalate the conflict between the United States and Iran, nearly six months after Washington launched its military campaign against Tehran on February 28.

US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has said he believes Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is still alive despite suffering severe injuries during ongoing military operations.

"I don't think he's dead," Trump told US commentator Glenn Beck, adding that Khamenei was "very seriously wounded."

Separately, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has informed several allied foreign ministers that Washington does not currently intend to launch fresh military strikes against Iran "for the time being", Axios reported.

According to the report, the Trump administration is instead seeking to increase pressure through naval blockades and economic measures while keeping petroleum flowing through the Strait of Hormuz. US officials said the military option remains available if Tehran strikes first.

On August 24, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced the launch of "Operation Economic Outcast", saying the campaign aims to sever Iran's financial connections around the world and cut off revenue sources supporting the Iranian regime.

The diplomatic push also follows a recent visit to Tehran by Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, who reportedly delivered a US proposal offering to lift blockades and economic sanctions in exchange for Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz and halting attacks by regional proxies, Al Arabiya English reported.

Qatar and Pakistan are acting as key diplomatic mediators in efforts to de-escalate the US-Iran conflict.

Diplomatic path is the best means of resolving differences & promoting security & stability in the region.

Friday, August 28, will mark six months since the US launched its war on Iran. Trump had earlier said the conflict would last just "four to six" weeks.

In June, the United States and Iran signed a 60-day memorandum of understanding covering issues including transit through the Strait of Hormuz, lifting sanctions on Iran and talks on Tehran's nuclear programme. The agreement expired earlier this month.