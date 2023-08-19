U.S., Japan and South Korea Boost Alliance to Counter China, North Korea

CAMP DAVID, Md.—The U.S., Japan and South Korea took a significant step on Friday toward creating a bulwark against common threats from China and North Korea, forging a sturdier three-way alliance to bolster security.

President Biden hosted South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at Camp David, in the first visit by foreign leaders to the presidential retreat since 2015. The three committed to consulting on threats to each’s security, working together on ballistic-missile defense, conducting annual joint military exercises and holding yearly summits to maintain the momentum.

The stronger alliance forms part of a lattice of partnerships that the U.S. has struck from India to Australia and Southeast Asia and that the Biden administration hopes will alter the strategic landscape against China. Beijing has been flexing its expanding power against neighboring states, while North Korea has ramped up its missile program in recent years and rejected diplomatic outreach.

“This is a new era of partnership," Biden said at a press conference on Camp David’s wooded grounds, standing alongside the South Korean and Japanese leaders. Biden added later: “This is not about a day, week or month. This is about decades and decades of relationships that we’re building."

U.S. officials described the summit as historic, given that previous attempts to nudge Tokyo and Seoul to cooperate have been undermined by lingering animosity over Japan’s colonial occupation of Korea, which ended after World War II. Biden praised Yoon and Kishida for showing “political courage" in mending ties—a move that officials said came despite negative public opinion in the leaders’ respective countries and provided an opening for Washington to boost cooperation.

Publicly, Biden administration officials said the new cooperation isn’t aimed at China but is intended to bolster an alliance important to the three countries’ security. Behind the scenes, they cited Beijing’s heightened actions in the seas from Japan to Taiwan and the Philippines as helping to shift attitudes in Seoul and Tokyo.

“It gives a strong message and impression that the U.S. has very capable friends," said Rob Rapson, a retired U.S. diplomat, who served multiple tours in South Korea and Japan.

North Korea has added to the uncertain security landscape, test-firing several intercontinental ballistic missiles this year, including on July 12. Seoul’s spy agency told South Korean lawmakers this week that North Korea appeared to be preparing for a possible ICBM launch to coincide with the Camp David summit, based on support-vehicle activity in Pyongyang.

Even so, South Korea and Japan have robust trade and commercial ties with China, limiting their willingness to openly align against Beijing. Rapson, the retired diplomat, said those limits include codifying elements of their military coordination and cooperation on Taiwan—the island democracy and U.S. partner that Beijing has threatened to annex by force.

Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, told reporters Friday that the three countries haven’t agreed to a formal mutual defense agreement that would commit each to defending the other, as in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Instead, officials said, the three are agreeing to stepped-up consultations on security threats and committing to a new three-way hotline.

Sullivan dismissed criticism from China that the nations are moving toward an East Asian version of NATO. “I would just underscore that this summit today, this partnership, is not against anyone, it is for something. It is for a vision of the Indo Pacific that is free, open, secure and prosperous," he said.

“This summit was not about China," Biden told reporters, though he said the three leaders discussed Beijing. Biden also said he plans to talk with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this fall, following up on a meeting last November.

Initiatives agreed to by the three allies cover security, technology and economic cooperation—from bolstering intelligence-sharing to creating monitoring systems to detect disruptions to supply chains, including semiconductors and other advanced technology. They also agreed to a combined effort to counter North Korea cyber intrusions and a joint program to combat disinformation.

Aside from summits, the allies would hold meetings annually or more frequently among national security advisers, and foreign, defense, finance and other ministers.

Camp David has served as a venue for presidents to meet world leaders since the Franklin Roosevelt administration. Friday’s meeting marked the first time the U.S., Japan and South Korean leaders have held a stand-alone summit, instead of gathering on the sidelines of another event.

The summit also represented the culmination of years of enhanced diplomacy between the Biden administration and officials in Seoul and Tokyo. Biden has made relations with the two countries a priority, according to administration officials, inviting the nation’s leaders to Washington for the first two foreign leaders’ visits of his presidency. Biden also traveled to Seoul and Tokyo, and he and his senior aides have met frequently with top officials in the countries.

The fresh agreement comes ahead of the 2024 election, in which Biden is running for a second term. Former President Donald Trump is currently the leading candidate in the Republican primary race. The election has many world leaders worried that if Biden doesn’t win re-election, key global alliances may suffer.

Asked about the security fallout if Trump wins another term, Biden told reporters that he disagrees with his predecessor’s foreign policy views and said the bolstered alliance between the three countries will endure.

“All of this will create some momentum, I believe, year-by-year, month-by-month to make the relationship stronger and more certain to remain…in place," Biden said.

The annual summits and other meetings, as outlined in Friday’s agreement, are one way U.S. officials see as making the three-way alliance more permanent and shielding it from political changes in each capital.

In the run-up to Friday’s summit, U.S. officials pointed to the event as well as revitalized defense relations with the Philippines and a security pact with Australia and the U.K. as evidence that Washington is committed to the region for the long term.

“Our message is, ‘We’re a permanent Pacific power and presence and you can bet long on America,’" Rahm Emanuel, the U.S. ambassador to Japan, said at an event this week at the Brookings Institution, a Washington think tank.

—Timothy W. Martin in Seoul contributed to this article.

