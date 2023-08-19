U.S., Japan and South Korea Boost Alliance to Counter China, North Korea
Andrew Restuccia , Vivian Salama , Catherine Lucey , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 19 Aug 2023, 11:44 AM IST
Summary
- Biden administration sees partnerships as a way to alter strategic landscape against Beijing
CAMP DAVID, Md.—The U.S., Japan and South Korea took a significant step on Friday toward creating a bulwark against common threats from China and North Korea, forging a sturdier three-way alliance to bolster security.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less