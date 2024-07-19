US launches effort to stop Russia from arming Houthis with antiship missiles
Michael R. Gordon , Lara Seligman , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 19 Jul 2024, 03:59 PM IST
SummaryA U.S. commander has sent a confidential letter warning the Pentagon that the U.S. is failing to deter Red Sea attacks on shipping.
WASHINGTON—U.S. intelligence agencies are warning that Russia might arm Houthi militants in Yemen with advanced antiship missiles in retaliation for the Biden administration’s support for Ukrainian strikes inside Russia with U.S. weapons.
