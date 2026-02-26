US Levels New Sanctions on Iran’s Missile Program, Shadow Fleet

(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration imposed sanctions on more than 30 entities that support Iranian oil and weapons sales, ramping up pressure on Tehran amid nuclear talks and the looming threat of US airstrikes.

The Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control said it blacklisted individuals and entities across the Middle East — including in Iran, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates — that helped Tehran develop ballistic missiles and advanced conventional weapons.

The US also sanctioned vessels operating as part of Iran’s so-called shadow fleet, which helps fund “domestic repression, terrorist proxies, and weapons programs,” according to a statement from Treasury.

Advertisement

“Iran exploits financial systems to sell illicit oil, launder the proceeds, procure components for its nuclear and conventional weapons programs, and support its terrorist proxies,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in a statement.

The additional sanctions come after President Donald Trump in his State of the Union speech on Tuesday claimed Iran was working to reconstitute its nuclear program even as it negotiates with Washington.

Trump insisted Iranian officials are “again pursuing their sinister ambitions” despite US airstrikes in June 2025 that the president said “completely and totally obliterated” key nuclear enrichment facilities.

“They want to make a deal, but we haven’t heard those secret words: ‘We will never have a nuclear weapon,’” he said in his address.

Talks between US officials and Iran are still ongoing, with the latest round of negotiations scheduled for Thursday in Geneva. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and special envoy Steve Witkoff are planning to attend.

Advertisement

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com